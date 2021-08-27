Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,254 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $153.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.79. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $108.10 and a one year high of $155.06.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.