Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lessened its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,100 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashford Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth $14,962,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $227,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 143,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,835,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,566,000 after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 133,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter.

FNDX opened at $55.68 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $56.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.88.

