Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Has $1.88 Million Holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 41.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39,339 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 225.2% during the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 75,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 52,477 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 322,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,971,000 after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth $630,000. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 167.8% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 153,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 96,028 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth $985,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $31.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.56. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $30.64 and a 52 week high of $43.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

