Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Has $13.09 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 155.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,125 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. owned about 0.72% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $13,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XME. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 9,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 43.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:XME opened at $42.89 on Friday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $47.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.10.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.