Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Has $14.40 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,847 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $14,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000.

BATS QUAL opened at $139.79 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.07.

