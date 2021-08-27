Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lowered its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 41.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,490 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 512.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU opened at $34.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.10. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

