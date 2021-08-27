Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Has $24.90 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. cut its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,862 shares during the period. iShares Asia 50 ETF comprises 2.4% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. owned 0.84% of iShares Asia 50 ETF worth $24,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,725.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 6,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter.

AIA opened at $81.25 on Friday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $69.25 and a 12 month high of $102.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.34.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

