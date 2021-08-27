Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Has $6.15 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lowered its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,264 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $6,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 93.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 524,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,411,000 after buying an additional 253,443 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,491,000 after purchasing an additional 45,977 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 297,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,873,000 after purchasing an additional 25,579 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 244,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,282,000 after purchasing an additional 21,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 222,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,218 shares during the period.

Shares of MTUM stock opened at $180.85 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.77.

