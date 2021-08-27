Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,204 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $6,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $116,408,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,666,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth $91,557,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 139.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 840,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after purchasing an additional 489,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $22,808,000.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $77.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.49. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

