Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Makes New $3.09 Million Investment in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 183,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,092,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. owned about 0.49% of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 35.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,993,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,363,000 after buying an additional 1,045,859 shares during the period. Retirement Capital Strategies acquired a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter worth approximately $15,814,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter worth approximately $14,115,000. Pachira Investments Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 44.2% in the second quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 745,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,582,000 after purchasing an additional 228,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 438,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,426,000 after buying an additional 23,148 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

NYSEARCA:TBF opened at $16.28 on Friday. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a twelve month low of $15.04 and a twelve month high of $18.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.45.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.