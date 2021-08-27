Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Purchases 1,323 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 148,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 119,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,750,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,986,000 after buying an additional 8,675 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 107,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,932,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 58,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,487,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $243.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $237.63. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.51 and a fifty-two week high of $245.97.

