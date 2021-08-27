Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Purchases 74,091 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) by 885.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,091 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. owned 0.72% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $7,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at $73,000. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GLTR opened at $91.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.03. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $90.11 and a 12 month high of $103.61.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.