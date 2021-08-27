Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Purchases New Shares in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $608,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $390,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $4,628,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 461,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,736,000 after purchasing an additional 101,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 449.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,786,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,403 shares in the last quarter. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 201,901 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $12,877,245.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Keith A. Bentley sold 85,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total value of $5,102,466.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,736,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,823,484.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 943,425 shares of company stock valued at $57,562,263. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Griffin Securities began coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.61.

Shares of BSY opened at $63.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.02. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $68.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $222.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.45 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 74.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

