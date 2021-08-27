Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Purchases Shares of 22,146 Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 22,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. owned 0.21% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $282,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 75,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PWB opened at $77.42 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $58.84 and a 1 year high of $77.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.44.

