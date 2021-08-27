Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) by 312.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,041 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 29.1% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 880,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,563,000 after acquiring an additional 77,950 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 16,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,151,000.

NASDAQ IXUS opened at $72.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.84. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $56.66 and a twelve month high of $75.53.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.852 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.69.

