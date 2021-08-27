Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Sells 194 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 816 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 22,787.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 350,477 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $595,998,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,436,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,963,189,000 after purchasing an additional 197,838 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 380,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $784,586,000 after purchasing an additional 191,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,117,461,000 after purchasing an additional 145,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Citigroup lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,828.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,402.15 and a 52-week high of $2,848.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,613.67.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

