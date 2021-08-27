Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Sells 320,184 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. cut its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 33.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 631,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 320,184 shares during the period. iShares Silver Trust accounts for about 1.5% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Silver Trust worth $15,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 20.1% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 40,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 6,824 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 7.6% during the first quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 9,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 32.1% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 17,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 11.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 368,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,354,000 after buying an additional 37,638 shares during the last quarter.

SLV opened at $21.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.25. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

