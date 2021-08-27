Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Sells 60,059 Shares of Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. cut its position in Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 982,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,059 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. owned about 7.19% of Lixte Biotechnology worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lixte Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LIXT opened at $2.18 on Friday. Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $7.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.74.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc operates as a drug discovery company, that uses biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets related with serious common diseases and designs novel compounds to attack those targets. The firm focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers; and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development.

