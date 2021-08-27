Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Sells 764 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,559 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its stake in Visa by 9.3% in the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 2,327 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.7% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 78,253 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $18,298,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 15.8% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 311,162 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $72,756,000 after buying an additional 42,459 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 72,108 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,860,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 5.2% during the second quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 46,316 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,830,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.08.

NYSE:V opened at $230.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.68. The company has a market capitalization of $449.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.57, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

