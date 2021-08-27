Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Sells 9,428 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,935 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,428 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 161.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,162,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,094,329,000 after acquiring an additional 13,057,642 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 35.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,319,591,000 after acquiring an additional 11,791,493 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,321,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282,145 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 13,637,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $705,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cisco Systems by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,815,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,213,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867,546 shares in the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $205,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 117,512 shares of company stock worth $6,736,902 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $59.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $249.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.84. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

