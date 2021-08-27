Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,507,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391,200 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,702.4% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 1,938,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,980 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,924,988,000 after purchasing an additional 645,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,267.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 673,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,775,000 after purchasing an additional 624,137 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $220.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.35. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $142.09 and a 12 month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

