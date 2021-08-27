Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, an increase of 216.9% from the July 29th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
OTCMKTS:ALMTF opened at $0.76 on Friday. Almonty Industries has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.80.
About Almonty Industries
Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)
Receive News & Ratings for Almonty Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almonty Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.