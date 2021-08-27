Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.8% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total value of $60,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,808. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total value of $116,920.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,927.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 479,641 shares of company stock valued at $361,854,852. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $48.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,891.01. 1,225,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,518. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,900.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,670.13.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

