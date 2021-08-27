Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Harbor Advisory Corp MA

Harbor Advisory Corp MA cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 620 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,263,944,000 after acquiring an additional 58,462 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,105,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,493,416,000 after acquiring an additional 43,395 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,434,896,000 after acquiring an additional 804,739 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,542,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,463,413,000 after acquiring an additional 16,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,392,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,083,000 after acquiring an additional 215,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total value of $116,920.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,927.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total transaction of $3,354,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,367,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 479,641 shares of company stock valued at $361,854,852. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,842.46 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,866.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,670.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.