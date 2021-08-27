Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.4% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,263,944,000 after purchasing an additional 58,462 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,105,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,493,416,000 after purchasing an additional 43,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Alphabet by 28.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,434,896,000 after purchasing an additional 804,739 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,542,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,463,413,000 after purchasing an additional 16,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,392,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,083,000 after buying an additional 215,663 shares during the last quarter. 29.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total transaction of $3,354,470.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,367,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,735.82, for a total transaction of $37,997,803.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 479,641 shares of company stock valued at $361,854,852. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,842.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,670.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,406.55 and a 52-week high of $2,866.26.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

