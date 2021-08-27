Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Markston International LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Markston International LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 79.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,631 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 3.4% of Markston International LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Markston International LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Covey Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 314.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 4.5% in the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in Alphabet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 11,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,639,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $51.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,880.08. 1,435,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,394. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,623.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,890.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

