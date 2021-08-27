AlphaClone Alternative Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:ALFA) Shares Acquired by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in AlphaClone Alternative Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:ALFA) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. owned approximately 6.03% of AlphaClone Alternative Alpha ETF worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ALFA opened at $85.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.71. AlphaClone Alternative Alpha ETF has a 52-week low of $59.57 and a 52-week high of $87.67.

