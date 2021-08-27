Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) will report earnings per share of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Altabancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.52. Altabancorp reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altabancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Altabancorp.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $30.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.26 million. Altabancorp had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 12.27%.

ALTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Altabancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Altabancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, major shareholder Newbold Family Trust sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $102,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Altabancorp by 3.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Altabancorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Altabancorp by 1.7% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Altabancorp by 32.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Altabancorp by 150.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALTA stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.46. 5,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,788. Altabancorp has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $47.80. The stock has a market cap of $801.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Altabancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Altabancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.69%.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

