Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Shares Gap Up to $13.80

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.80, but opened at $14.24. Altimmune shares last traded at $14.28, with a volume of 3,166 shares trading hands.

ALT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Altimmune from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Altimmune from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Altimmune from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Get Altimmune alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $567.00 million, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.14.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.10). Altimmune had a negative net margin of 1,093.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 million. Equities analysts forecast that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Altimmune by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altimmune by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 67,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 1st quarter worth approximately $551,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altimmune by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,058,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,952,000 after acquiring an additional 65,511 shares in the last quarter. 63.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altimmune Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALT)

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.