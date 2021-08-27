Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AWCMY stock opened at $4.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.84. Alumina has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $5.97.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Alumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Alumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Alumina Ltd. engages in the business of bauxite mining and alumina refining. It also focuses on investing in selected aluminium smelting operations. The company was founded on December 11, 2002 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

