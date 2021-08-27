Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.95

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.95 and last traded at $16.95, with a volume of 3242 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.32.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 148.36 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
About Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH)
Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.
