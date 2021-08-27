Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.95

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.95 and last traded at $16.95, with a volume of 3242 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Aluminum Co. of China alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 148.36 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China in the second quarter valued at $279,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 668.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 50,778 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 2.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 8.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 40.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the period.

About Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH)

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Aluminum Co. of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aluminum Co. of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.