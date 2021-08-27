AMATEN Trading Up 59% Over Last 7 Days (AMA)

AMATEN (CURRENCY:AMA) traded 34.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One AMATEN coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000382 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AMATEN has traded 59% higher against the U.S. dollar. AMATEN has a total market cap of $1.42 million and $4,922.00 worth of AMATEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00052755 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003072 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00014065 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00052653 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.47 or 0.00755505 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00100714 BTC.

AMATEN (CRYPTO:AMA) is a coin. AMATEN’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,571,323 coins. The official website for AMATEN is www.amaten.com . AMATEN’s official Twitter account is @AmatenOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Amaten is building a decentralized gift card ecosystem on its own blockchain network running on Aelf as one of the first side chains. This blockchain solution is designed to be secure and fraud-proof, capable of processing tens of thousands of transactions per second, integrate seamlessly with existing merchant infrastructure, and will precipitate a whole new superior user experience. “

