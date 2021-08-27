Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s 7th Largest Position

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,854 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.8% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,316.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,464.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,177 shares of company stock valued at $13,783,642. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

