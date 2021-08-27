Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.83

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.83 and last traded at $24.83, with a volume of 524 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

AMTB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Amerant Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.50 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist boosted their price objective on Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

The company has a market cap of $926.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $65.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.18 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 183.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in Amerant Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amerant Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Amerant Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Amerant Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.79% of the company’s stock.

About Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

