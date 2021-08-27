Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.78 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) to post $1.78 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ameren’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.84 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.72 billion. Ameren posted sales of $1.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ameren will report full year sales of $6.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.24 billion to $6.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ameren.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 15.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AEE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ameren from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ameren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.67.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $87.62 on Friday. Ameren has a 1-year low of $69.79 and a 1-year high of $90.77. The firm has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ameren in the second quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 8.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 82,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the second quarter valued at about $266,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 18.4% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 40.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,599,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,993,000 after purchasing an additional 458,665 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameren (AEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.