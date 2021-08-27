American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Price Target Raised to $38.50 at Morgan Stanley

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) had its price target increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $38.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

American Assets Trust stock opened at $38.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25. American Assets Trust has a 1-year low of $20.73 and a 1-year high of $38.98.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 1.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 10,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.06 per share, with a total value of $370,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 9,941 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $362,846.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 51,187 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,299 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in American Assets Trust by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in American Assets Trust by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in American Assets Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Assets Trust by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. 87.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

