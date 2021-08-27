American Caresource Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNOW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

American Caresource Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNOW) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 65.3% from the July 29th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GNOW remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01. American Caresource has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.07.
American Caresource Company Profile
