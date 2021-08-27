American Caresource Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNOW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

American Caresource Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNOW) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 65.3% from the July 29th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GNOW remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01. American Caresource has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.07.

American Caresource Company Profile

American CareSource Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of urgent and primary care, and occupational healthcare services. The company owns healthcare centers that offer services for non-life-threatening medical conditions to young and middle-aged adults. It operates through Medac and GoNow Doctors tradenames.

