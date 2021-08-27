American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 312.5% from the July 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,687,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ERBB opened at $0.01 on Friday. American Green has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.

About American Green

American Green, Inc engages in the medical marijuana business. The firm specializes in cultivation, manufacturing, extraction, wholesale, and retail of medical marijuana. It also offers tracking inventory services for growers. The company was founded on November 12, 1998 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

