American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Plans $0.82 Quarterly Dividend

American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.82 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd.

NASDAQ ANAT traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $192.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,689. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.79. American National Group has a 52 week low of $66.04 and a 52 week high of $194.40.

American National Group Company Profile

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

