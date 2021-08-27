American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Plans $0.82 Quarterly Dividend

American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.82 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd.
NASDAQ ANAT traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $192.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,689. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.79. American National Group has a 52 week low of $66.04 and a 52 week high of $194.40.
American National Group Company Profile
