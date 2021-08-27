Amica Retiree Medical Trust Acquires 1,003 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,151 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 33.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 4,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.1% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MLM opened at $384.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.13. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.04 and a fifty-two week high of $391.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $361.65. The stock has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MLM. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.25.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

