Amica Retiree Medical Trust Acquires 2,564 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 200.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth $34,000. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on SHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America raised The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.96.

Shares of SHW opened at $302.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $218.06 and a one year high of $309.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $286.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,219.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,257 shares of company stock valued at $58,981,614 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.