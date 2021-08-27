Amica Retiree Medical Trust Buys 1,299 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications accounts for 1.2% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Charter Communications by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications stock opened at $797.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $572.46 and a 52 week high of $802.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $742.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 20.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. HSBC upped their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Charter Communications from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $800.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $807.14.

In other news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

