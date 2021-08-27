Amica Retiree Medical Trust Buys 2,334 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 57.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STERIS during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the first quarter worth about $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in STERIS by 43.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 84.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the first quarter worth about $83,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STE. Needham & Company LLC raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Stephens lifted their price target on STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.83.

NYSE:STE opened at $212.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 63.66 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $153.80 and a 1 year high of $226.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.06.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.90 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

