Amica Retiree Medical Trust Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,744 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 4.2% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOGL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,828.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,848.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,613.67.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

