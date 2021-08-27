Amica Retiree Medical Trust Increases Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 50.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 209,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,127,000 after purchasing an additional 70,548 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 21.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 20.5% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 23,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 60.6% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $96.84 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $75.45 and a 52-week high of $99.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%. On average, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $4,126,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.53.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

