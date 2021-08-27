Amica Retiree Medical Trust Purchases New Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,267,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 6.5% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,217.5% during the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,477,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,723,000 after buying an additional 2,403,274 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $807,313,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $305,321,000. Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $263,199,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,077.0% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 614,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,916,000 after buying an additional 595,299 shares during the period.

VOO stock opened at $410.22 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $295.04 and a 52-week high of $413.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $401.25.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

