Amica Retiree Medical Trust Sells 4,390 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust decreased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,738 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 4,390 shares during the quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,370,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,539,599,000 after purchasing an additional 185,909 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in American Express by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,961,484 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,833,273,000 after purchasing an additional 296,189 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,454,238 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,332,930,000 after purchasing an additional 194,116 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in American Express by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,294,095 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,314,558,000 after purchasing an additional 553,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in American Express by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,855,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $828,157,000 after purchasing an additional 504,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP opened at $165.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $179.67. The company has a market cap of $131.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

In other American Express news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.15.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

