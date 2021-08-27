Amica Retiree Medical Trust Sells 741 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust reduced its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROP. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,334,000 after purchasing an additional 24,621 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 18.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 331.9% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.6% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total transaction of $227,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,537 shares in the company, valued at $2,969,759.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $478.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $479.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $362.90 and a 12 month high of $499.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.05.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

ROP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $488.87 price objective (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $489.73 target price (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $497.29.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

