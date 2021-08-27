Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) EVP Sells $246,562.50 in Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) EVP John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $246,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

John Charles Stone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $225,000.00.

Amkor Technology stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,319,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,056. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $27.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.56.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.51%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology in the first quarter valued at about $839,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 444.9% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 34,257 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the first quarter worth about $384,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the first quarter worth about $1,436,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the first quarter worth about $336,000. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

