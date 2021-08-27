Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Acquires 1,100 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF makes up about 0.7% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. owned 0.05% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $5,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 13,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 31.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 54,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after buying an additional 13,170 shares during the period. Finally, Asio Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 16,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $171.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,498,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,266,054. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.69. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $126.00 and a 1 year high of $177.37.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

